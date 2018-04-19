Launching Team Essie 2018 for Chestnut Tree House

It is Essie’s Day at Chestnut Tree House today, in memory of Essie Victoria Cobbett, who passed away in August last year, aged 18 months.

The care for today at the children’s hospice, covering the whole of Sussex and south east Surrey, has been paid for because Team Essie 2017 raised £21,000 through 100 runners taking part in the Littlehampton 10k.

Now, Lorna Cobbett, Essie’s mum, is hoping for 200 runners to enter the Littlehampton 10k 2018 in memory of Essie, to raise even more money for the children’s hospice.

Lorna said: “Essie might have only lived for 18 months, but she fought so hard during her little life and never gave up. If love alone was enough, Essie would have lived forever and made even more precious memories with her triplet brother and sister.

“We simply cannot ever repay Chestnut Tree House for all that they have done for our family and especially for our daring Essie. Saying thank you just isn’t enough, but it is a start.”

The cost of a day of care at Chestnut Tree House is £6,850, helping 300 families.

The hospice relies on donations and fundraising to cover more than 90 per cent of the £3.5million it costs to run the charity each year.

Lorna added: “I hope you never need to use a children’s hospice, such as Chestnut Tree House, but the fact they exist is something we will be truly thankful for every day.

“We want Essie’s Day to be the day that Essie’s life is celebrated, as this is the day she finally came home from hospital after being born aged 11 weeks old.”

This year’s Littlehampton 10k will be taking place on Sunday, September 9.

Lorna said: “You might have never run, but that doesn’t matter for Team Essie – walk, jog or run you’ll be doing your part to help us get 200 runners taking part in the Littlehampton 10k for our beautiful daughter’s memory and help to raise £20,000 for Chestnut Tree House.

“Everyone is welcome – friends, family and strangers – and we hope to achieve a sea of red t-shirts on September 9, as red was Essie’s favourite colour.”