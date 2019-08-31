Large-scale response in Brighton as person tries to save their friend in the sea

A large-scale emergency response was launched in the early hours of the morning in Brighton after a person got into difficulty in the sea.

According to the Brighton RNLI on Twitter, a lifeboat was launched just after 4.30am today (August 31) to a person in the water.

Stock image of the RNLI

Read more:

Lifeboat called out to 'kitesurfer in trouble' near Lancing

They said: "Once on scene it became apparent the casualties friend had entered to assist and both were recovered to the lifeboat."

They were taken back to Brighton Boathouse, the RNLI said, and was handed over to Shoreham Coastguard, Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service.