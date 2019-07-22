Large emergency response to incident in Littlehampton

Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Littlehampton this evening (July 22).

A number of emergency vehicles are on scene in Beach Road, Littlehampton, along with a technical rescue unit and an aerial ladder platform.

Emergency services at the scene in Littlehampton

The road has also been closed off to traffic.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire Service confirmed it was 'assisting the ambulance service with the incident'. She said she could not confirm any more details at this stage.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.