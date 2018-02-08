Lancing woman raises concerns over mother’s care in hospital

A Lancing woman has raised concerns about the care her 77-year-old mother received at Worthing hospital.

Tina Eichenhofer, 48, of Lisher Road, said the six months that her mother Christine Longstaff spent on a ward were a ‘dreadful experience for the family’.

Tina Eichenhofer, from Lancing

Mrs Longstaff, who suffers from various health issues including osteoarthritis and diabetes, was taken into hospital with a broken tibia after a fall in August.

While she was on the ward, Mrs Eichenhofer said there was an ‘appalling lack of personal hygiene’ with her incontinent mother sometimes having to wait until after 11am to be washed and changed – and on one occasion after 3pm.

In a joint complaint with her sister Lorraine Neal to the hospital, Mrs Eichenhofer said for her mother to lie in such conditions was ‘intolerable’.

The mother-of-two, who works at the hospital in a housekeeping role, said: “Seeing my mum like that, it’s scary.

“I didn’t rest for the whole time. I would go in thinking – what am I going to find now? It’s unbearable.”

She also said her mother was not checked in on often enough by staff and often faced long waits after ringing her call bell for assistance.

In a written response to Mrs Eichenhofer’s complaint, seen by the Herald, the chief executive of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Marianne Griffiths, said the family’s concerns had been fed back to the ward sister.

She wrote: “Unfortunately, due to the very busy nature of the ward, some patients are not washed until late morning.”

In a statement, nursing director Maggie Davies said: “We are very sorry that aspects of the care we provided fell short of the high standards we have at Western Sussex Hospitals and we have apologised to Mrs Longstaff and her family.

“When we receive a complaint we go to great lengths to find out whether we could have provided a better service and often meet with patients or their families to provide an explanation in person.

“In this instance, we have had regular conversations with the patient’s family to address concerns and our head of nursing has offered to meet with them.

“We do recognise how distressing and difficult it can be when complex health needs lead to longer stays in hospital and we do our very best to make sure our patients receive the right care for them, in the most appropriate setting.”