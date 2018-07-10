Lancing school to improve pool thanks to council boost

A long-running campaign to improve the swimming pool at a Lancing primary school has finally reached its target, thanks to a £30,000 boost from Adur District Council.

The Globe Primary Academy, in Irene Avenue, has been fundraising towards a £128,000 project which would put a roof over the swimming pool, replace the boiler and a pool system, and install changing rooms – turning it into year-round facility for pupils as well as the wider community.

The council had already contributed £15,000 towards the scheme but went on to promise the extra sum when council leader Neil Parkin heard the school was struggling to reach its target.

He said: “I have been very impressed with the energy the school has put into raising this sum to ensure the pool can be used all year round helping the children stay fit, happy and healthy.

“When I heard that a bid for the last bit of cash had fallen through I wanted to help them get over the line.

“It’s the least we can do because The Globe is a fine school which does a lot of good work with the children and in the community.

“The final approval to approve the money rest with our joint strategic committee next week but I anticipate no problem in backing this worthy project.”

Ricky Leigh, head of school at The Globe Primary, said: “Teachers, parents and pupils will be delighted to hear the news that we have finally reaching the fundraising target.

“A lot of people have been working hard for many years to make this dream a reality so we are extremely grateful to the council for helping us cross the line.

“Once complete, the pool will be an amazing asset.

“It is going to make such a difference for our pupils and the wider community.”

The cash comes from a pot paid by Brighton & Hove Albion to the council when the authority gave it permission to build the state-of-the-art training ground and academy at Lancing.

Under Government rules developers must make a contribution, called Section 106 money, to community schemes in the area in which they build.

Under a formula agreed by the council, Albion contributed £1.35million to compensate for loss of open space towards improving sports facilities in the district.

The money is handed out under the stewardship of the local authority.

