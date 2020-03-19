Lancing school crossing campaign takes a step forward

A campaign to get a safe crossing installed at a ‘very busy and very dangerous’ road in Lancing has taken a step forward.

West Sussex County Council has launched a public consultation into installing a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing on Crabtree Lane in Lancing.

The consultation closed yesterday and, depending on the outcome, the project could be included in the 2020/2021 work program.

Councillor Carol Albury said getting the scheme to this stage was an ‘amazing result’ which would not have been possible without the ‘tireless commitment’ of the local community and nearby schools.

She said that the ‘vast number’ of pupils who attend both the Globe Primary School in Irene Avenue and the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Upper Boundstone Lane have to cross this road.

Often there is no school crossing patrol in place.

Mrs Albury, who has been among those campaigning for a crossing, alongside other district councillors, county councillor George Barton and the MP Tim Loughton, said: “Having extensively monitored the number of children crossing and witnessed first hand numerous near misses of children and parents, it is vital that a crossing is put in place in Crabtree Lane.”

The proposed crossing would be located approximately 25 metres west of the junction with Wembley Avenue, where there is currently a pedestrian refuge island.

This location has been chosen because there were too many dropped curbs on the east side, Mrs Albury said.

In a joint statement last year, councillors and school governors at the Globe Primary School said it was ‘pure luck that no one has been seriously injured or worse’ in the road and called for action.

