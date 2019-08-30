Lancing road reopened following collison

A road in Lancing has now been reopened following a two-car collision.
Police and ambulance were called to the scene in Grinstead Lane following a two-car collision near the junction with Crabtree Lane at 10.40am.
One person suffered a minor injury, according to police.
The road was closed for some time while recovery was awaited.
It had now been reopened.
SEE MORE: Arundel Bypass: six new upgrade options revealed
Watch dozens of motorbikes escort Shoreham's Parys Lapper on his final journey
Worthing Rotary Carnival 2019 ‘brings town to life’ - see full photo gallery here