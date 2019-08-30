Lancing road reopened following collison

A road in Lancing has now been reopened following a two-car collision.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene in Grinstead Lane following a two-car collision near the junction with Crabtree Lane at 10.40am.

Emergency services in Grinstead Lane

One person suffered a minor injury, according to police.

The road was closed for some time while recovery was awaited.

It had now been reopened.

