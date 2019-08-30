Lancing road closed following collison

A road in Lancing has been closed following a two-car collision.

Police and ambulance are on the scene in Grinstead Lane following a two-car collision near the junction with Crabtree Lane.

Emergency services in Grinstead Lane

A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene at 10.40am.

One person suffered a minor injury, according to police.

More to follow.

SEE MORE: Arundel Bypass: six new upgrade options revealed

Watch dozens of motorbikes escort Shoreham's Parys Lapper on his final journey

Worthing Rotary Carnival 2019 ‘brings town to life’ - see full photo gallery here