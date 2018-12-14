Lancing man wanted on recall to prison

Police are looking for a Lancing man who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Thomas Keatley, 33, formerly of Brighton Road, Lancing, was released from prison after being jailed for eight years for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in October 2013, police said.

Keatley has links to Lancing, Brighton, Worthing and Crawley.

Police describe him as white, of heavy build with black hair.

Anyone who has seen Keatley or has any information about him, contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 710 of 26/09.

