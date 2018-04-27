Lancing fire station blocked by ‘inconsiderate’ vehicle

Firefighters have spoken out after the entrance and exit to Lancing fire station was blocked by an ‘inconsiderate and obstructive’ vehicle.

A spokesman said that ‘thankfully’ the crew were not responding to an emergency call at the time when the station in Elm Grove was blocked.

“The excuse given is totally unacceptable and vehicle details have been forwarded on to Sussex police through Operation Crackdown,” the spokesman said.

“No matter the time of day or night our station is required for emergency service personnel only.

“Blocking the station or using it as a cut through for the business park is prohibited and will be reported.”

Anti-social driving and parking can be reported to Sussex Police here.