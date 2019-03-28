Lancing emergency gas leak repairs to cause traffic disruption into next week

Urgent roadworks in Lancing have been causing disruption to traffic since yesterday (March 27).

Temporary traffic lights have been erected in Grinstead Lane following a gas leak, according to gas distribution company SGN.

SGN spokesman Dan Brown said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs to our gas network in Grinstead Lane following reports of a gas leak on Wednesday, March 27.

“Our engineers have completed several repairs to our pipes so far, but we have further work still to carry out.

“To ensure everyone’s safety around our work area, we’ve needed to install temporary traffic lights in Grinstead Lane near to its junctions with Crabtree Lane.

“It’s still too early to say how long it will take to complete this urgent work, but it’s expected to last into next week.”