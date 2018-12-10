Lancing couple appear on BBC Breakfast for national recycling story

Lancing was the location for a BBC One feature in recognition of the work of two local eco-warriors.

Sue Wellfare appeared on BBC One Breakfast this morning (December 10) to discuss her work as an organiser of Recycling in Lancing, alongside her husband John.

Filming took place last Tuesday (December 4) at Sudz Cleaners in North Road, with BBC Breakfast reporter Tim Muffett discussing the couple’s work with recycling company TerraCycle.

TerraCycle is a UK company which collects unusual waste not eligible for recycling through the council’s service and turns it into other products and materials.

The company is working with Walkers Crisps as part of a scheme to recycle all crisp packets, regardless of manufacturer.

New Monks Recreation Ground was also used as a location for an interview with Duncan Gordon, senior director of corporate affairs at PepsiCo.

Sue and John operate collection points across Adur and Worthing, including the Sainsbury’s in Lyons Farm Retail Park, Wyevale Garden Centre in Findon and The Co-operative store in North Road, Lancing, as well as the Children’s Centres in North Road and Boundstone Lane.

Boxes are also set up at St James the Less church in Mill Road in Lancing and St Mary de Haura Church in Shoreham.

Since 2011, the couple have raised over £19,000 from collecting, sorting and sending the items, with all proceeds returning to community charities.

They were chosen as examples of local businesses working proactively in the community.

The new crisp packet recycling scheme takes in crisp packets from all manufacturers, but the Wellfares accept a wide range of products and packaging which cannot be conventionally recycled.

A full list can be found at www.recyclinginlancing.org.uk

More news:

Nativity characters at Shoreham Baptist Church treasure hunt – in pictures

Wick Village Medieval Frost Fair, part of Wickmas, draws hundreds to Littlehampton shops – in pictures

‘Trespass incident’ between Worthing and Littlehampton causes rail delays