Lancing charity fight night raises hundreds for St Barnabas House

Las Vegas came to Lancing earlier this month as boxers of all ages showed off their skills in the ring for a charity event.

The Charity Fight Night held at Lancing Leisure Centre in Manor Road raised £384 for the Worthing-based hospice St Barnabas House.

Hosted by Shaun Brown Boxing Academy, the evening kicked off with demonstration bouts from young Academy members, aged 11, progressing through to competitive heavyweight bouts with the adults – a total of nine fights.

The community event was well-attended with MC Ben Franco keeping the crowd on tenterhooks.

Shaun Brown said: “I wanted to raise money for St Barnabas as everybody knows someone who’s benefitted from the services they offer and it’s great that we, the local community, came together to give something back for all they have done and continue to do for our loved ones.

“My Dad, Dave Brown, enjoys coming to the Day Hospice and feels well supported.

“He also enjoys taking part in the St B’s Schools Project which brings in local school children to learn about hospice care.

“My boxing events are important to me as my Dad was recognised with a long service award for his contribution to boxing and I want to continue that legacy.”

He thanked everyone who helped make the event a success, including councillor Debbie Kennard for her help on the night and her ‘continued support’.

Mr Brown said: “All of the boxers taking part showed good shape and composure, it was great to see their hard work in training come together in the ring.”

Claudia Pearce, Community Fundraising Officer at St Barnabas House, thanked Mr Brown for putting on ‘a brilliant show’ and said: ”It was humbling to receive so many generous donations from the crowd in support of the hospice.”

A raffle in aid of St Barnabas House raised £383.76 for the hospice, bringing Mr Brown’s total fundraising from his past four charity events to £1,543.

“This is enough to cover the costs of six visits to the Day Hospice for a patient like Shaun’s father,” Ms Pearce said.

