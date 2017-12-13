Lancing artist has ‘fantastic’ day on aircraft carrier with The Queen

A Lancing caricaturist who spent a day on an aircraft carrier with The Queen last week has said the whole experience was ‘fantastic’.

Sean Savage, who owns Savage Caricatures, is well known for his drawing entertainment at business events and award ceremonies.

Her Majesty the Queen with Commodore Jerry Kyd. Picture: Habibur Rahman

But when a navy officer spotted his painting of the new HMS Queen Elizabeth warship on Facebook, he was given the chance of a lifetime.

Sean, 52, was invited to the official commissioning ceremony on board the huge ship last Thursday, and was able to present the painting to the captain.

He said: “It was a brilliant day, fantastic. A great day for the Royal Navy.

“To sit there and see the Queen come in... I thought her speech was fantastic.”

The HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier on its arrival to Portsmouth in August. Picture: MoD

Sean whose father was in the merchant navy, hails from Shoreham but now lives in Fifth Avenue in Lancing.

He said as soon as the Captain had bid farewell to Her Majesty he was able to present him with the painting.

Sean added: “He said he was absolutely thrilled and humbled that someone drew him on the ship.

“He said it is definitely going to hand on his day cabin. It is going to become part of the ship.”

Sean was overwhelmed with the sheer size of the aircraft carrier when he saw it from a distance in August, and up close was no different.

“I do not think you can quite take it in how big this thing is.

“It is defeinitely something we should be proud of.”