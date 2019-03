A cast of 60 students from the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Upper Boundstone Lane were joined by 42 pupils from Sompting Village, Shoreham Beach, Seaside, North Lancing, The Globe, Holmbush and Buckingham Park primary school. View our photo gallery here.

The play tells the story of the orphan Oliver Contributed ugc Buy a Photo

The street-urchin pickpockets Contributed ugc Buy a Photo

The cast at a dress rehearsal Contributed ugc Buy a Photo

The play is set in London Contributed ugc Buy a Photo

View more