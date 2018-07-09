Lancing academy's first ever festival hailed a 'collaborative triumph'

The 'perfect' weather helped make a Lancing academy's first ever Woodard Stock festival 'a huge success'.

The two-day event at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Upper Boundstone Lane catered for everybody with a mixture of music, sports, performances and - of course - a screening of the World Cup quarter final.

Local band Cheque Red perform

A student performance of Romeo and Juliet with a mods and rockers twist opened the festival on Friday night, performed in a purpose built outdoor amphitheater complete with a set of stained glass windows and fire pits.

On Saturday morning, families enjoyed a craft fair, basketball tournament and American football tournament.

They were also treated to a range drama, dance and music performances that the school is soon taking on tour to Germany.

At midday a flash mob dance got everybody moving.

Lexi Butterfil and Taz Moyo as Romeo and Juliet

Student artwork was on display and Brighton poet A.P Staunton took to the Oscar Wilde spoken word stage for a reading alongside creative writing club students.

Festival goers enjoyed children’s author Jo Baxter who read from her popular novel Viola Pumpernickel.

Local police joined in the fun with a riot van, squad car, stickers, finger printing exercises and other interactive things for children to get involved with.

There was a bouncy castle obstacle course, a barbecue and a cake stand manned for the entire day by parent volunteers.

Romeo and Juliet cast

Faces were painted with flags before the England team was cheered to victory on the theatre's big screen.

Bands from Worthing and Brighton played, including The Temple Runs, Jacob Aaron and the Reign and Last Seen Alive.

Annabel Venn, head of performaing arts, who organised the event, said: "This was our first Summer Festival and we hope to continue to grow and develop it into an annual community event for all the family, as a celebration of young people and the arts.

"We are so very privileged to work with such amazingly talented young people.

"We are blessed to have superb facilities and sharing our success and showcasing the skills and talents of our young people is really important to us.

"This was a massive effort and full thanks must go to the team that pulled together to help; alumni students, site team, admin, students, staff.

"It was truly a collaborative triumph and hopefully the first of many and a wonderful way to end the year."

Kieran Scanlon, principal at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy, said: "We see the Arts as a real strength of the Academy and feel it’s really important to nurture creativity in young people.

"So many of our student thrive, when given to opportunity to be part of the myriad shows, concerts and now festivals that we put on annually.

"I believe plans are afoot for next year already and hopefully Woodard Stock can develop into an annual event. “