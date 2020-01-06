Lancing A259 collision: Emergency services respond to a car colliding with a pedestrian

The emergency services have responded to a car colliding with a pedestrian on Lancing seafront.

According to Sussex Police, emergency services including the air ambulance were called to Beach Green in Brighton Road Lancing, at 7.20am this morning (January 6) to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Emergency services on the scene

The road has been closed in both directions, causing huge tailbacks westbound as far as Shoreham.

Drivers have been advised by police to avoid the area.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

