Lambing season begins at Lancing farm – in pictures

Visitors flocked to see new-born lambs take their first steps at a farm in Lancing this weekend.

Lambing season has sprung at Coombes Farm, which opened its doors to the public on Saturday. The sun was shining and farmer Jenny Passmore said: “We had a really good day. We had lovely people coming up. We had quite a few lambs being born. We had ten in a night on Friday night/Saturday morning. They were slowly lambing through the weekend.” The farm is expecting between 1,200 and 1,400 lambs from its 800 ewes this year. It is the 41st year that the farm has welcomed residents to see the new arrivals. The lambing season is supposed to last until April 19 – however the coronavirus outbreak may cause the farm to bring this date forward. Mrs Passmore said they were keeping a close eye on developments and following guidance issued by the Government. For now, the farm remains open, but she said: “We’re literally taking it day by day, if not hour by hour. We are just seeing what’s happening. It’s all we can do.” She advised people to keep checking back on the farm’s Facebook page to see whether they were still open – find the page by searching @Coombesfarm. This morning (Tuesday, March 17), a post on the Facebook page confirmed it would be opening that morning.

Lambing season at Coombes Farm in Lancing eddie mitchell Buy a Photo

Lambing season at Coombes Farm in Lancing eddie mitchell Buy a Photo

Lambing season at Coombes Farm in Lancing eddie mitchell Buy a Photo

Lambing season at Coombes Farm in Lancing eddie mitchell Buy a Photo

View more