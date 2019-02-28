‘Knife-wielding’ men sprayed with red paint

Police are trying to trace two men seen with knives in a Sussex town.

A man saw two men acting suspiciously in the Gibbon Road, The Highway and Upper Valley Road area of Newhaven between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday (February 24).

The man approached the two men, saw what he believed to be a knife and tried to take it from them. They kicked him but he sprayed some criminal ID paint on them before they ran off.

PC Lucy Allen said: “The two suspects ran off but were covered in the paint which is red and can’t be washed off for a few days.

“Did you see two people in that area of Newhaven with paint on them or did someone you know return home stained with red paint?”

Anyone who has information which could help is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1258 of 24/2.