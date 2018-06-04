“It was a gamble but it’s paid off’... Horsham comedian speaks of time on Britain’s Got Talent

A Horsham comedian who narrowly missed out on winning Britain’s Got Talent has spoken about his time on the show.

Robert White wowed the judges and left audiences in stitches as he stormed his way through the nation’s biggest talent competition.

The former St Mary’s school pupil was pipped to the top prize by Lost Voice Guy, finishing runner’s up in last night’s live final (June 3).

Speaking to the County Times Robert said he was not downhearted, pointing out big names who came second in their final’s before going on to worldwide success.

He said: “It’s not all about coming first. Gareth Gates vs Will Young, Susan Boyle came second. What happens is you take the opportunity, you have got the seed and you have to water the seed.”

Since first appearing on the show the 40-year-old has played serval gigs and has been heavily recognised, coming on stage to huge amounts of applause before starting his act.

He has also received numerous offers to play shows across the country and his social media has exploded.

“Three weeks ago I had 500 followers now I have 25,000,” he said. “You know that once you’re in the semi-final you’ve won and once you’re in the final you’ve definitely won. To win the £250,000 is an extra.

“It was a gamble, actually a massive gamble, and a gamble I had to take because I had nothing to lose but it’s paid off.”

Robert specialises in musical comedy and armed with his trusty keyboard and colourful jumpers he became an instant favourite on the ITV show after poking fun at judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in special musical number.

Despite receiving standing ovations from both the judges and the audience Robert admitted he was a victim of his own success.

He explained he was expecting to perform one musical number involving the panel before moving onto other material for later shows but was forced to keep coming up with songs about the judges due to their popularity.

“I did very well partly because I had sort of boxed myself into a corner,” he said.

Robert was only officially diagnosed with Aspergers a few years ago despite being told he had other conditions as a child.

He struggled to hold down jobs and said comedy was the only thing that had stuck since his first gig 13 years ago.

He used his experiences - along with the fact he is gay - as part of his routines on the show and received a huge cheer when he mentioned that he had been called an inspiration to those with Aspergers in the final.

He said he wasn’t sure he was an inspiration but added: “All I think is that if people can understand themselves and don’t have to go through the problems that I had to to learn who I was that’s a positive.”

Robert is now set to have a little break before assessing his options for the future.

He joked after presenter Declan Donnelly announced he was runner up that he was giving up comedy to become a full-time teacher - something he already does part-time at a school in Essex.

However, he still plans to continue making people laugh and is set to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

He added: “It’s about planting the seed but this is a much better seed than I have had ever in my life.”

