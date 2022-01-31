Injured person rescued from Lancing property
Firefighters were called to assist paramedics at an incident in Lancing.
A person was found injured at a property in Greenoaks around 12.45pm today (Monday, January 31).
South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed it was called to reports of a person on a roof with a leg injury.
A spokesperson added: “A man was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.”
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to assist SECAmb with a rescue from height at a property.
"The aerial ladder platform from Worthing and our Technical Rescue Unit were sent to the incident,” a fire service spokesperson said.
"Crews assisted paramedics with relocating a casualty from the roof of the property to the ground floor and left the scene at 2:13pm."
