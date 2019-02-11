Information sought after Portslade man seriously injured in Hassocks incident

Police appeal for information after a man was seriously injured after a car left the road and overturned on Saturday (February 9).

Police launched the appeal after a 55-year-old man, from Portslade-on-Sea was left seriously injured when his blackSuzuki sports utility vehicle had been travelling towards the A273 Brighton Road when the crash happened, leaving him with multiple injures, police have said.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance attended, but the man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton where he is currently being treated.

A police spokesman said: "We're trying to find out what happened after a car left the road and overturned, seriously injuring the driver, on the B2112 New Road at Clayton, south of Hassocks, in the early hours of Saturday.

"There were no other casualties. Local road closures were put in place until 7am while the incident was being dealt with.

"Anyone who saw what happened, who may have dash-cam footage or other relevant information is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Ross."