Incident in Littlehampton property sparks major emergency response

An incident in a property in Littlehampton today (January 15) led to a major emergency response.

Sussex Police said that officers were called to Furzedown, Littlehampton, shortly after 2pm 'following concerns for a man inside a property'.

According to police, 'the man had an injury requiring medical attention' and he was taken to hospital by ambulance staff.

The air ambulance was spotted in the area, with unconfirmed reports saying it had landed at Littlehampton Football Club's grounds.

A police spokesman confirmed that the air ambulance arrived for this incident, but it was not clear if he was taken to hospital by road or by air.

An eyewitness reported seeing at least four police cars in Furzedown, with others stationed in St Winefride's Road nearby.

