In pictures: devastating Worthing blaze featured on BBC TV

A Worthing fire that destroyed a number of flats opposite The Thomas A Becket pub in Worthing has appeared on a BBC television programme.

Close Calls: On Camera, presented by Nick Knowles, shows the split-second moments when everyday events are transformed into disasters and meets the people who lived to tell the tale. Click here to read the story, and see below for pictures from the incident in which, thankfully, no-one was seriously hurt.

The fire in Rectory Road, Worthing, in August 2018 Buy a Photo

The fire in Rectory Road, Worthing, in August 2018 Buy a Photo

The fire in Rectory Road, Worthing, in August 2018 Buy a Photo

The fire in Rectory Road, Worthing, in August 2018 Buy a Photo

View more