Impressive Shoreham Beach house close to the beach

This detached house is within walking distance of the seafront, sailing clubs and the popular shops, cafes and restaurants of Ferry Road on Shoreham Beach.

The property, in Falcon Close, sits on a quiet close in a sought-after location, off Old Fort Road.

Property

Set back from the road behind its well-maintained gardens, this impressive home combines a spacious living/dining room, large fully-fitted kitchen and three generously proportioned bedrooms to create a highly versatile family home.

Arranged over two storeys with a stylish clean line design scheme which demonstrates an impressive attention to detail.

Planning permission exists to extend this home further (subject to the correct consent) while its location means the beach is only moments away.

Price £695,000.

Property

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA.

Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk