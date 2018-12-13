Imposing Worthing home with five bedrooms in secluded location close to South Downs

If you are looking for an imposing house with ample and generous accommodation, then look no further than this detached residence situated in one of Worthing’s most premier locations.

Seclusion and privacy are in abundance here – located at the top end of First Avenue in a private cul-de-sac, it is simply you and four neighbours for company.

With the golf course to the rear of the building, it almost feels like you are situated in the middle of the countryside.

Upon entering the house, it is instantly clear to see the amount of space on offer.

On the ground floor there is ample entertaining space with the large living room providing a triple aspect and a great setting to spend some quality time with friends.

The separate dining room is more for formal gatherings, and you can make the most of your family evening meal in the open-plan kitchen/conservatory.

Anyone looking to work from home will not need to use one of the first floor five bedrooms as this house comes with its very own study.

Of the five bedrooms, two benefit from their own en-suite facilities, while a family bathroom completes the first floor accommodation.

Outside, you can make the most of the summer months in the rear garden, which is deceptively spacious with many different areas, ideal for the anyone green fingered.

There is off-road parking to the front with a double garage which would comfortably fit a vehicle with plenty of storage space too.

Directly behind the rear garden is a bridleway providing access up to the South Downs.

If you need to travel beyond Worthing you are within minutes of the A27, while shops and supermarkets can be found close by.

Price £850,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk