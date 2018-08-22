Hundreds raised for Shoreham teen at Tommy's Fun Day

A charity fun day on Saturday set up in honour of a Shoreham man who tragically died two years ago has raised hundreds of pounds.

Tommy Ramshaw was just 20 years old when he was struck by a train at Shoreham station’s level crossing.

Family fun at Tommy's Fun Day

His mother, Jeanette Compton, organised the event at Buckingham Park, featuring everything from craft and food stalls to tug of war and fun dog show.

After Tommy’s death, Jeanette set up Tommy’s Fund which aims to support families that lose an older child aged 18 to 30 suddenly.

However this year Jeanette said she wanted to do something positive in her son’s memory and has decided to use the event to raise funds for Bradley Harrison.

The 17-year-old, from Shoreham, has undergone heart surgery in the USA. His family needs to raise funds to aid Brad’s recovery and bring him home.

Enjoying the dog show

Jeanette said: “The main attraction of the fun day was the fun dog show sponsored by Coastway Vets in Shoreham – they were amazing and it’s so hard to get sponsors.”

“Tommy’s Fund raised over £500 for Brad and his family and they would like to thank everyone who supported them.”

