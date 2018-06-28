'Huge cannabis farm' discovered in Wick

Cannabis plants with a street value of almost half a million pounds have been seized by police in Wick.

The Bognor Prevention Team conducted a warrant at a house following information from members of the public regarding a funny smell, police said.

Officers entered the deserted bungalow in Toddington Lane, Wick, near Littlehampton, on Sunday, 17 June, and some 600 plants were discovered throughout the house, confirmed police.

The plants were estimated to have a street value of £477,000.

During the search, officers spotted two men leaving the back of the house in a bid to flee the scene, according to police.

A police drone, helicopter and dog unit set about scanning the area for the two suspects and less than 40 minutes later both were detained.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of a class B drug, police said.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of a class B drug and the abstraction or use without authority of electric, said police.

Police said both men are Albanian nationals who had entered the UK illegally.

They were released into the custody of the Home Office and remain detained while their immigration cases are dealt with.

Prevention Inspector Danny West said: “We would like to extend our thanks to the members of the public for coming forward with the initial information.

"We listened to their concerns and were able to act quickly following the information they provided.

"Our prevention teams are focusing on preventative policing and tackling local issues.

“We were able to use the technology available to us, such as our drone, to help search for the suspects and catch those responsible for growing this huge cannabis farm.

“This is an excellent result for us and it means we have taken a large quantity of drugs off the streets."

Richard Lederle, Head of the South East Immigration Compliance and Enforcement Team, said: “We are pleased to have been able to support Sussex Police in this operation.

"It is a good example of the strong working relationship we have with police forces across the country.”

If you suspect someone is involved the production or selling of drugs you can read our advice on how to report this information to us here.