How to keep dogs cool in the heat - Shoreham Dogs Trust issue advice

Shoreham Dogs Trust has issued advice on how to keep dogs feeling cool as temperatures soar.

There are a number of precautions dog owners can take to stop their pets from overheating.

Jasper cools down in the paddling pool. Photo: Shoreham Dogs Trust

Tracey Rae, Dogs Trust Shoreham’s Rehoming Centre Manager, said: “Our pooches love it when the warmer weather means it’s paddling pool time, and they adore playing and splashing about whilst keeping cool at the same time.

“When temperatures become higher there are a number of precautions that dog owners can take, when caring for their dogs.

"A few key tips are not to excessively walk them in high temperatures, and try to go for walks early morning or later in the evenings, when it will be cooler for them.

“Dogs are unable to regulate their temperature as well as humans do, and owners must be aware of this.

Jasper cools down in the river. Photo: Shoreham Dogs Trust

"Our message is simple: don’t leave your dog in a parked car, especially as temperatures look set to continue to soar.

"If anyone sees a dog in distress in a parked car, they should first try and reach the owner and if this doesn’t work they should call 999.”

Vets at the Shoreham Dog Trust have issued the following advice:

Don’t leave your dog in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

Noah at the beach. Photo: Shoreham Dogs Trust

Even if it seems cool outside it can become very hot very quickly. Parking in the shade and/or keeping the windows down does not make it safe.

If you see a dog in distress in a parked car call 999 - the police will contact the RSPCA if animal welfare assistance is required

Make sure you keep your dog as cool as possible when driving: avoid travelling during the heat of the day, use sun blinds on the windows and consider opening a window a little to allow a cooling breeze to circulate in the vehicle

Make sure you have a supply of water and know where you can stop off en route for water breaks.

Dogs are not able to cool down as effectively as humans so could suffer from heat stroke and dehydration very quickly

If you are present at the rescue of a dog from a hot car that is clearly in distress, seek immediate veterinary advice.

The very first priority is to prevent the dog from getting any hotter, attempt to provide shade from the sun and move to a cooler area.

Dampening the dog down with cool (but not freezing) water will help start to bring the body temperature down

Wet towels can be used to cool a dog but these must be regularly changed or spraying them down with water and placing them in front of the air conditioning vent to enhance evaporation on the way to the emergency appointment.