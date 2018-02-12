Hove gymnast to represent England in the Commonwealth Games

A rhythmic gymnast from Hove has been selected to compete for Team England at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in April.

Hannah Martin, 15, is part of the iStar Academy in Shoreham, and has been selected as one of three athletes to make up Team England’s rhythmic gymnastics squad.

The other gymnasts heading to the Gold Coast are Mimi Cesar, 23, of Birmingham and Stephani Sherlock, 22 of Swindon,

Mimi and Stephani will be returning to the Commonwealth Games stage after competing at Glasgow 2014, while Hannah will be making her Team England debut in April.

Hannah is a British junior champion who is just beginning her senior career, and is one of the youngest athletes competing for Team England.

She said: “It’s a real dream come true, it’s something I’ve been dreaming for for a long time and I’ve worked so hard for it and I can’t believe it’s happened for me. I’ve learnt so much from Mimi and Stephani and I watched them in the Commonwealth Games last time and I was like that’s where I want to go so I’m so happy I’m on the team with them because they are my inspiration.

“I just need to work really hard now and when I’m there it’s all about showing my best and doing my country proud. I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere and the pride of competing for my country is something I can’t describe.”

The three gymnasts will be competing across the four rhythmic disciplines on the April 11-13.

Team England’s gymnastics team leader, Mike Weinstock, said: “I’m really excited to see our rhythmic gymnasts compete on the Gold Coast and I know they can’t wait. They’re a very talented group of gymnasts and have been working very hard on their performance. Mimi and Stephani had the experience of competing in Glasgow and Hannah will be making her Games debut at the age of just 15.

“We know that the Games will be extremely well organised and the whole team is really looking forward to going out at flying the flag for England.”