A houseboat was consumed by flames in Shoreham last night (Saturday).

Firefighters rushed to the scene to find one houseboat “well alight” and the fire spreading to a second.

HOUSE BOAT FIRE SHOREHAM SUS-200202-090632001

They used one jet and a hydrant to bring the fire under control.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that the fire had been extinguished by about 3am this morning (Sunday).

No one is reported to have been harmed.

Officers returned to the scene at 7am to reinspect.