Created with Sketch.
Property

Homes on the market in Shoreham and beyond – take a peek through the keyhole

An extended Victorian home in Southwick, a refurbished Rustington house and an Arundel apartment available to rent in a picturesque location are among the properties up for sale.

All these properties are featured in the Homes section in this week’s Herald and Gazette – for more information on any of the properties, follow these links: Preston Avenue, Rustington; Underdown Road, Southwick; Arun Street, Arundel; Oakwood Drive, Angmering; Lansdowne Road, Angmering; The Street, Clapham; Francome House, Lancing.

Underdown Road, Southwick

1. Underdown Road, Southwick

Underdown Road, Southwick
Jacobs Steel Estate Agents
Buy a Photo
Underdown Road, Southwick
Underdown Road, Southwick
Jacobs Steel Estate Agents
Buy a Photo
Underdown Road, Southwick
Underdown Road, Southwick
Jacobs Steel Estate Agents
Buy a Photo
Underdown Road, Southwick
Underdown Road, Southwick
Jacobs Steel Estate Agents
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7