Homes for sale in the Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton areas

Some of the houses, flats and bungalows currently for sale in the Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton areas, as featured in this week's Herald and Gazette Homes section.

Could ones of these properties be your dream home? Scroll through the pictures below and follow these links for more information – Twyford Gardens, Salvington; Cross Road, Rustington; The Gardens, Southwick; Meadowside, Angmering; Hillview Crescent, East Preston; Underdown Road, Southwick; Shakespeare Road, Worthing.

1. Underdown Road, Southwick

This well extended four bedroom semi-detached Victorian house is in a poplar residential location and is open to offers in excess of �625,000 - for more information click on the link at the top of the page
2. Shakespeare Road, Worthing

This beautifully decorated first floor flat forms part of a Victorian semi-detached house within the Heene Primary School catchment area and is open to offers in excess of �175,000 - for more information click on the link at the top of the page
3. Cross Road, Rustington

This elegant three bedroom detached bungalow is situated about half a mile from the seafront and is on the market with a guide price of �1,300,000 - for more information click on the link at the top of the page
4. Twyford Gardens, Salvington

This detached two bedroom bungalow includes a quaint garden and is open to offers over �310,000 - for more information click on the link at the top of the page
