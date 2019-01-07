Homes for sale in the Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton areas

This well extended four bedroom semi-detached Victorian house is in a poplar residential location and is open to offers in excess of �625,000 - for more information click on the link at the top of the page
This beautifully decorated first floor flat forms part of a Victorian semi-detached house within the Heene Primary School catchment area and is open to offers in excess of �175,000 - for more information click on the link at the top of the page
This elegant three bedroom detached bungalow is situated about half a mile from the seafront and is on the market with a guide price of �1,300,000 - for more information click on the link at the top of the page