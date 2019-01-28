Homes evacuated after suspicious package found in Sussex town

Police are investigating a report of a suspicious package left on a wall in a Sussex town.

A 100 meter cordon around The Diplocks, Hailsham, was put in place at 6.36pm on (Monday, January 28) and households within the surrounding area are being evacuated.

Officers are advising people to stay away from the area.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit were notified and arrived at the location at 7.44pm to inspect the package.

Wealden District Council has opened up a rest centre only for those currently displaced by the cordon in place due to tonight’s incident, it confirmed on Twitter.

The rest centre can be found at the WDC Civic Hall, Vicarage Lane, Hailsham, BN27 2AX.