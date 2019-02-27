Historic Worthing store closes high street branch after more than 100 years

A historic watch and jewellery shop has ceased trading in Worthing after closing its Montague Street branch on Saturday.

G. H. Pressley and Sons had been operating in the town for more than 100 years and had been run by five generations of Pressleys.

A closing down sale was held at the Montague Street store last week

The Montague Street store was the business’ first branch and opened in 1909.

Owner Neville Pressley confirmed the shop closed its doors on Saturday.

The news comes after the company’s branch in South Street, which had been running since 1935, was closed in November.

Neville Pressley said at the time that the ‘tough decision’ came about because he and his brother Charles wanted to retire fully.

He said: “As a family we feel enormously privileged to have been a part of so many wonderful memories and life experiences for our established client base.”

His son Jonathan was due to continue running the branch in Montague Street, but with this now closed, Mr Pressley confirmed he would be focusing his efforts on the remaining branch in North Street, Chichester.

