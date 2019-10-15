High visibility patrols outside Worthing schools follow 'increase in violence involving young people'

Police have been conducting high visibility patrols outside schools in Worthing today.

It comes after police said there had been 'a series of violent incidents on young people' in the town.

Most recently, a 12-year-old boy was approached by three youths and attacked at a bus stop in The Boulevard on Thursday (10 October), police said.

Read more here.

Adur and Worthing Police said in a tweet today: "Continuing visible patrols of schools in Goring and Worthing (including areas around the schools) this afternoon.

"Engaging with pupils and staff, and offering reassurance.

"If you see something suspicious report it http://sussex.police.uk."

Police are continuing their patrols outside schools in Worthing. Photo: Twitter/Adur and Worthing Police

PCSO Ed Mitchell tweeted: "Continuing our hi visibility patrols around the schools on the district, engaging with pupils and providing crime prevention advice where needed."

Superintendent Miles Ockwell previously said that the vast majority of recent violent incidents were linked to ‘a small group of young people’.

He said all avenues were currently being pursued to target and disrupt them - with a number of arrests already made.

A letter on behalf of local secondary schools, the police and West Sussex County Council will be issued to parents and carers in the town this week, providing reassurance, advice and information, police said.

Head teachers from a number of secondary schools, the district and county council met last week to put into place measures to address this issue and they will meet again this week to consider further measures that will help keep youngsters safe, according to a spokesman.

SEE MORE: Police issue appeal after rise in Worthing youth violence

