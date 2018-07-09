High Sheriff of West Sussex meets cadets

The High Sheriff of West Sussex was welcomed by Sea and Marine Cadets at their parade night.

Twenty-five cadets at TS Vanguard hosted Caroline Nicholls and her husband David at their Worthing headquarters.

Sea Cadets and Marine Cadets at TS Vanguard in Worthing have welcomed the High Sheriff of West Sussex Caroline Nicholls and her husband David

The cadets demonstrated a range of activities, from nautical knots to navigation and kit preparation for marine cadet camps.

The visit was a trip back in time for Mr Nicholls, who was himself a sea cadet with TS Vanguard.

Mrs Nicholls said: “It’s clear that TS Vanguard does a great job at helping its cadets build confidence and an excellent range of skills, while at the same time having a lot of fun.

“I also congratulate the volunteers who give hours of their time to help the youngsters.”