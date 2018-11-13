'High level of complaints' about parking in Shoreham High Street

Police are keeping an eye out for inconsiderately parked vehicles in Shoreham High Street following 'a high level of complaints'.

Police said officers would be keeping 'a beady eye out' for parked vehicles which have not left enough room for wheelchairs, pushchairs or emergency service vehicles.

It comes after a high level of complaints were received about the issue, police said.

