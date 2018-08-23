High festival turnout as SummerFest enters its second year

Young people with additional needs and disabilities partied all afternoon at SummerFest 2018, with nearly 200 people turning up for the free music festival.

Guests enjoyed live music, DJing, a dance workshop and karaoke on the main stage in Beach House Park in Worthing last Thursday.

The festival, in its second year, was for 16 to 25 year olds with additional needs and disabilities. It was a collaboration between Palm Court, West Sussex County Council and Amaze.

Yvonne Warner, who attended with her grandson George Carver, 16, said: “It was absolutely fantastic and I loved the way everyone treated the young people.”

It featured a mix of disabled and non-disabled performers including a DJ, a singer/songwriter from Brighton and a Brighton-based three-piece band, a four-piece covers band and a beatboxer who was performing at his second SummerFest.

Joshua Robinson, 19, who created a mystery game especially for SummerFest, said: “Love the music and it had a really nice atmosphere. I would recommend this to others.”

There were also temporary tattoos, face painting, juggling, giant games including Jenga, Kerplunk and skittles.

The young people were entertained with live magic shows and a sensory area, with refreshments including free non-alcoholic cocktails and a barbecue.

Paul Marshall, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “This is a wonderful event for young people with additional needs and the fact that nearly 200 visitors attended shows how popular it was.”

