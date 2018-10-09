Here’s how you can see Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman artwork in Sussex

A collection of original artwork created by The Snowman author and illustrator Raymond Briggs will be displayed at Brighton Museum.

The exhibition, from October 20 to January 6, will mark 40 years of the popular children’s book The Snowman.

Raymond Briggs, author of The Snowman (Photograph: David Sandison')

The magical picture book first published in 1978, and was created by Briggs, who lives in Sussex.

The picture book tells the story of a boy who builds a snowman which comes to life at the stroke of midnight. He and the boy explore the house, trying not to wake the boy’s parents.

The Snowman and the boy go outside and take flight, travelling over snow-covered fields and getting a bird’s-eye view of the buildings of Brighton, including the Royal Pavilion. They stay out until sunrise when the boy reluctantly goes home to bed. The next morning the boy wakes up to find that his new friend has melted.

Some of the original hand-drawn cels, celluloid sheets used for traditional animation, from the popular TV adaptation will also be on display.

Councillor Alan Robins, chairman of the tourism, development and culture committee of Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Snowman to the museum this winter.

“I’m sure Snowman fans of all ages will enjoy this magical exhibition, from the displays of original material and the unveiling of a brand new story, to helping to create a magnificent Snowman collage.”