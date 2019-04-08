Here's a list of running events taking place in Sussex this spring

As the weather picks up, so do running events – so we thought we'd round up just some of the events going on across Sussex this Spring.

And as well as these events, there's plenty of Race for Life events across Sussex this year.

April 14: Take on the Brighton Marathon or the BM10k which kick off at Preston Park and finish on Brighton seafront. brightonmarathonweekend.co.uk

April 28: A cross country 10k run fromLongleys Farm, Hailsham, on the Pevensey Levels, with more than 30 obstacles including crawling through bog, ditch jumping, fallen trees, ponds, and field running.mad-marsh-run.myshopify.com

May 11: Request your favourite tunes for this unusual marathon 105 laps around a 400m athletics track at Eastbourne Sports Park. www.eastbournemarathon.co.uk

May 11: Pick 5k, 10k or 21k and dress up as your favourite musical icon. There will be entertainment along the way as you run. brightonrun2music.com

May 12: A fast and flat course along the scenic seafront of Hastings. All proceeds from the race are donated to St Michael's Hospice. www.nice-work.org.uk/races/Hastings5

May 12: Set in the West Sussex and Surrey countryside on fully closed roads around Gatwick Airport. Also a 5k and family run. www.rungatwick.com

May 19: A fast, flat course starting at West Park in Aldwick and follows the Bognor Regis esplanade through Felpham, and then returns along the sea front back to West Park. www.bognorprom10k.org