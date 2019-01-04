Helicopter helps locate missing Worthing person

A helicopter flying overhead in Worthing and Lancing in the early hours of the morning was searching for a missing person, police confirmed.

A person was reported missing from East Worthing at just before 3.30am this morning (Friday, January 4), said police.

A helicopter from the National Police Air Service was tasked to search for the missing person, who was located, police confirmed.

