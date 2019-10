Traffic is moving slowly following a collision involving two vehicles in Shoreham.

The collision took place on the A270 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at Holmbush Roundabout, according to travel reports.

The incident is causing delays.

More to follow.

SEE MORE: Halloween-themed fun at Worthing’s Brooklands Park

Cars, walls, signs and shops in Steyning sprayed with graffiti

West Sussex residents warned after investigation finds dangerous Christmas lights being sold