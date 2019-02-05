Heavy traffic after A24 Findon collision

Heavy traffic has been reported on the A24 in Findon this morning following a collision.
Traffic reports say the A24 Findon Bypass is partially blocked northbound.
The collision happened before the A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout), according to traffic reports.
