Young first aiders win regional title

Two girls from the Portslade and Shoreham unit have won St John Ambulance’s regional first aid challenge.

Nine-year-olds Jessica Redgrave and Ella Munday were put to the test in the London and south region youth competition, held in Guildford.

They won the Badgers age group after proving their lifesaving skills through various activities, including placing treatment action cards in the correct sequence and explaining, while blindfolded, how to place someone in the recovery position.

Jo Gardner-Smith, regional youth manager, said: “We are extremely proud of all the young people who took part in the competition.

“It shows how hard they have worked to learn and master first aid skills, which can be the difference between a life lost and a life saved.”

West Sussex also saw success in the Cadet age category, as volunteers from the Horsham unit won two trophies.

James Brew 16, and Alice Chen, 17, were the highest scoring pair and took the team title along with Jasmine Dilloway, 16, and Daisy Bedall, 16.

In the pairs test, James and Alice had to treat two patients, one with abdominal pains. The other was feeling faint and then needed CPR.

In the team test, the four cadets were asked to treat a sports competitor who had injured his foot with a javelin and someone who slammed the car door on their hand.

The St John Ambulance First Aid Challenge is designed to help youth volunteers maintain their essential first aid skills so they are confident and ready in case of an emergency.

The Portslade and Shoreham unit is looking for more youngsters to become a Badger. Contact Helen Fox on 07855 455120 or email Helen.Fox@sja.org.uk for more information.