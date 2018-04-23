Worthing man named Biomedical Scientist of the Year

A Worthing man whose pioneering project in memory of a young boy has been rolled out in hospitals around the UK has been named Biomedical Scientist of the Year.

Malcolm Robinson received two awards at the Advancing Healthcare Awards on Friday, April 20, at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London.

Malcolm, chief biomedical scientist at Western Sussex NHS Hospitals Foundation Trust which runs Worthing Hospital, is best known for starting the charity Harvey’s Gang.

His children’s charity is focussed on showing critically ill children in hospital what happens to their blood sample when it reaches the laboratory.

He begun Harvey’s Gang in honour of Harvey Buster Baldwin, an eight-year-old Sompting boy who died of leukaemia in 2015.

Malcolm’s charity has now gained national attention and operates in more than 30 hospitals in the UK.

Malcolm received a standing ovation for winning the Biomedical Scientist of the Year award, sponsored by Health Services Laboratories, as well as the Overall Winner award.

Now in their 12th year, the Advancing Healthcare Awards aim to recognise and reward projects and professionals that lead innovative healthcare practice and make a real difference to patients’ lives.

IBMS has agreed a £5,000 sponsorship deal to support the lab coats for Harvey’s Gang children, and IBMS president Alison Geddis said: “I am delighted for Malcolm to be recognised for his hard work.

“His dedication and commitment to biomedical science and his charity work is outstanding.”

