Worthing disco duo aims to defeat inflammatory bowel disease

Most people spend time thinking about what to wear and how much money to take before leaving for a night out.

For Roseanne Hubbard and Sophie Watts, who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease, it is more important to think about what medication they need and what to eat to ensure their condition does not flare up.

Inflammatory bowel disease is the collective name for Crohn’s disease and ulcerated colitis, conditions which can lead to your whole body attacking the immune system, causing weight loss, fatigue and pain.

Sophie, who works as a healthcare assistant at Worthing Hospital, said: “The condition is very isolating and can cause a lot of anxiety about going out and knowing what you can eat or whether there will be toilets.”

There is currently no cure for inflammatory bowel disease, and people who are diagnosed have to take medication to control it. These drugs can have nasty side-effects, including causing cancer.

Roseanne, a self-employed dog groomer, said: “You feel like a ticking time bomb but you just have to keep going and monitor everything.”

It took Roseanne nine years to receive a diagnosis and start receiving treatment, and Sophie two years. The condition affects more than 300,000 people in the UK.

The pair have organised a disco at Worthing Leisure Centre to raise money and awareness for charity Crohn’s and Colitis UK, which provides support including finding new medications, continuing the search for a cure and offering grants to people on low incomes.

They chose Worthing Leisure Centre, Shaftesbury Avenue, as it is near train stations and bus routes and has a large car park. It also has ensuite toilets to the Shaftesbury Room so guests can feel comfortable.

Fancy dress is optional for the disco next Saturday, August 18, in the theme of decades from the 1920s to the 1980s.

Guests can dance the night away from 7pm to 11.45pm, with a DJ, bar and raffle with lots of prizes donated by businesses.

Tickets cost £7 and entry to the raffle is £1 a strip. You can buy tickets via PayPal to roseannehubbard@hotmail.co.uk, providing a contact number and how many tickets you would like.

Roseanne and Sophie said: “We want to use this disco to raise money and awareness for the charity that helps us.”

Sophie runs the Facebook group Young Person’s IBD Group - South East for people aged 15 to 29 with inflammatory bowel disease who want to share experiences, meet others with the same condition and seek information and support when needed.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Worthingccukdonations to donate to the fundraising effort.

