Worthing care home staff thrilled with inspection

Staff at Worthing’s only purpose-built dementia care home are thrilled to have received a ‘good’ rating from health inspectors.

Haviland House in Robin Road was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in September this year and the findings were announced on Friday.

Suzanne Millard, Guild Care CEO, said: “This is fantastic news and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff and management at Haviland House.

“We’ve been on a real journey over the last three years since we first opened.

“Setting up any new care home is difficult, but we had the added challenge of this being the only purpose-built home of its kind not just in Worthing but across the south coast.

“So it has been a learning process for us all and one that we continue to improve on to ensure we provide the best dementia care in the local area and we are the provider of choice.”