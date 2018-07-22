West Sussex surgeons vow to raise £80,000 for equipment

Consultant urological surgeons are taking on a gruelling 100-mile bike ride in a bid to boost cancer services for patients in West Sussex.

The team from Worthing Hospital, St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and West Sussex Urology LLP is hoping to raise £80,000 for Love Your Hospital by cycling in the Velo South in September.

The money will be used to provide new equipment to improve diagnosis of urological cancers and other specialist urological conditions, such as blood in the urine and patients at risk of prostate cancer.

Suzie Venn, clinical director for urology and consultant urological surgeon, said: “As a group, we are keen to raise funds to allow us to improve the services we provide to our local population.

“A dedicated centre will allow quicker diagnosis and better for service for the patients of West Sussex.

“I am extremely proud of my colleagues for kicking off our fundraising with such a challenging event. Everyone who donates will be making a real difference to patients needing urological healthcare in our local area.”

Dan Magrill, Barnaby Chappell, Angela Birnie, James Hicks, Simon Woodhams, Rob Frymann and Paimaun Zakikhani will be among the 15,000 cyclists expected at Goodwood Motor Circuit on September 23 for Vélo South, a major new closed road sportive.

Teams will ride into the West Sussex countryside, passing hamlets and villages filled with cheering spectators. After experiencing the panoramic views and unrivalled beauty of the South Downs National Park, a grandstand finish awaits back at Goodwood.

Amanda Tucker, head of charity for Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity of Western Sussex Hospitals Foundation Trust, said: “It’s heart-warming and inspirational when our staff fundraise in aid of our hospitals and the patients they care for.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have such dedicated team players within the urology team and they have set themselves a fantastic challenge.

“On behalf of the charity team and the trust, I’d like to say a big thank you to them all for supporting local patients and we wish them the very best of luck.”

Each week, the urology department sees more than 150 out-patients undergoing treatment for disorders of the kidneys, ureters, bladder, prostate and reproductive organs. In-patient and day surgery are provided at both St Richard’s and Worthing hospitals, while out-patients are seen at Southlands Hospital in Shoreham.

Janet Francis, business manager at West Sussex Urology, said: “There won’t be a change to the way the services are run, we are just looking to offer a more efficient service with a better patient experience.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wsulyh to make a donation.

