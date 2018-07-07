Vital Guild Care services could be expanded

Guild Care was delighted to welcome Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley to Methold House on Friday.

Sir Peter had a tour of the lifeline community day services, which are based within the Guild Care Centre in North Street, Worthing. He also met many individuals who use the centre.

The services encourage independent living in older people and there are many activities, therapies and assisted bathing to support those who need extra help.

A hot lunch is on offer daily and everyone has the opportunity to access these services through the charity’s vital transport scheme.

Due to the success of the centre in meeting people’s needs and reducing social isolation and loneliness, Guild Care is looking to expand its current services.

Sir Peter said “All of Guild Care’s staff and volunteers are appreciated by the community of Worthing and the surrounding areas. They make a huge difference to the lives of local people.”

Growing older can be lonely and some people may find themselves isolated, so to combat loneliness in older people, Guild Care strives to provide day services that help people remain active and sociable from their host of activities, fitness classes, entertainment and parties.

If you would like more information on Guild Care’s community day services, call the customer enquiries team on 01903 327327 or visit www.guildcare.org to find out more.